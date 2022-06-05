Why Ayade is Nigeria’s best for Aso Rock – Lawmaker 

A member of the Cross River state House of Assembly (CRSHA), Ogbor Ogbor Udop, weekend gave reasons why he believes Governor Ben Ayade should be voted as the party’s candidate at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supported to lead the country in 2023.

Udop, who represents Biase state constituency, in a chat with Blueprint in Calabar said the governor has all the attributes of a successful leader, and that his ability to take positive steps for the future generation is second to none.

The lawmaker said Governor Ayade has been able to utilise meaningfully the meager resources accruing to the state to build world-class industries, apart from his efforts at building a deep seaport and super highway from Bakassi to the northern part of the country.

“The only man that can elevate this part of Nigeria close to the status of Lagos economically and spread development evenly across the country is Governor Ayade. I say so because he has this wonderful concept and unique vision about how the future should look like.

“If you look at the map of Africa closely, you’ll observe that it is shaped like a gun, and Cross River state is where the trigger is. It is strategically located to ignite socio-economic boom across Africa in general and Nigeria in particular. The best man for that job is Governor Ayade.

“And, if you check the map of Nigeria, the state is also the shortest route to the northern part of the country as far as South south of Nigeria is concerned.”

