Why Bala Mohammed should emerge as NIgeria’s President come 2023 – NYLF

As the build up to the country’s general elections hots up, a frontline group, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), a coalition of over 50 groups, has advanced why the Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, is the best to lead NIgeria out of the woods.

National President of NYLF, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, highlighted this at a World Press Conference on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the International Press Centre, Lagos.

“Above all, he has the ability and capacity to address the cancerous monsters called banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, nepotism, tribalism, corruption and Occultism.

“He is one Nigerian who has served in the Civil Service and rose to the position of a Director, served as a Senator and as a Minister of FCT for six years without a trace of a kobo or naira of government to his account.

“He is a very rare Nigerian that pants for the welfare of the people without any religious, ethnic, regional or political sentiments or differences,” Comrade Afiyo said.

At the briefing, attended by representatives of the Defence Attaches, Representatives of the International Monitoring Group,

Members of the International Media Organisations and National Officers of the NYLF, he said the group has at earlier fora, announced their reasons for convincing Senator Bala Mohammed into the presidential race.

“You may recall that the NYLF held a world press conference on the 27th of December, 2021 where we briefed you on the possibility of political alignments, defections and also unveiled our choice for 2023 presidential elections.

“During that press conference, we were able to give you reasons beyond reasonable doubt, of our conviction that Senator Bala Mohammed (CON) is the best person to take Nigeria to her promised land.

“We also briefed you on the need to convince the Southern Governors and other critical stakeholders to support a Northern Candidate in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 so as to attain or achieve the desired change of Government in 2023,” he explained.

The group stressed that this will not only guarantee the political stability and development, but also ensure unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“It is in line with this belief and conviction, that we address you today.

“Apart from the unanimous endorsement by the NYLF, other notable youth groups, women associations, local and international Organizations have also endorsed Senator Bala Mohammed based on his antecedents, dispositions, novel approach, qualitative leadership traits, religious tolerance and above all, passion and love for fairness, truth and justice.

“In line with these endorsements, we would like to remind you of the ‘New Year’ endorsement of Senator Bala Mohammed by our courageous Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“Barr. Wike boldly sent a goodwill message to Nigerians on New Year’s day and I quote: ‘God will not forgive PDP if the Party fails to rescue Nigeria in 2023 and the best person that can lead us is Bala Mohammed because PDP stands the brightest chance of winning the 2023 Presidential elections with Bala Mohammed as its Candidate,” he added.

NYLF said they don’t need to bother Nigerians with some exceptional qualities of Senator Bala Mohammed which governor Wike enumerated in his message of hope and freedom, “but just to let all know that Senator Bala Mohammed does not believe in confrontation, mudslinging, blackmail, blame – game and lococumulation, force – mutation and circulorogy.”

He added that, “That is to say that, Nigerians and indeed the International Community will have no cause to suspect or perceive any of his actions as contrary to the collective or corporate interest of Nigerians and their Partners.”

Comrade Afiyo assured that Senator Bala’s administration will be an inclusive, well focused, policy driven, intellectually and intelligently administered.

“We are not canvasing for Senator Bala as President because he is from the North-East, nor because he is a Northerner, we are calling on Nigerians to support him because he is an advanced citizen fully equipped with intellectual capacity, experienced, knowledgeable, full of grace and wisdom very competent and above all ready and willing to deliver.we would like to conclude this short World Press Conference by saying that, the NYLF has decided and concluded without any doubt or mincing words, that we would in a short while, convince Senator Bala Mohammed to hearken to the numerous calls from Nigerians and even the International Community to accept and also declare his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential election,” he concluded.