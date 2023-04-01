Why Barau should be next Senate President – APC Northwest Youth

All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest youth have endorsed Senator Jibrin Barau from Kano state as the next Senate president, citing his commitment to better standard of living in the country and always putting people’s interest first.

Speaking in a statement signed by the APC Northwest Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Oscar), the APC youth said Nigeria needs someone with integrity as Senate president and Sen. Barau fits into the position following his honest and transparent dealings with others. He added that the lawmaker is capable of handling a diverse hallowed chamber because he is diplomatic and experienced.

“We need a diplomatic Senate president that can handle conflicts and negotiations in a diplomatic manner to ensure that the Senate remains a cohesive unit. Barau as Senate president will work with other senators to achieve common goals of further development of the country. Barau has strong leadership qualities, including the ability to inspire, motivate and guide others towards a common goal,” Mohammed said.

The APC Youth Leader also noted that Senator Barau had sponsored a bill to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC) which has scaled second reading at the Senate.

“It was introduced in the Senate in November 2019 and has now passed second reading.

“Sen. Barau contested and won the 1999 elections for the House of Representatives to represent Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano state. After he completed his term at the House of Representatives, Barau returned back to private practice. On his return to electoral contest in 2015, Sen. Barau contested and won election to the Senate, representing Kano North Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“Sen. Jibrin Barau, who is the Secretary of Northern Senators Forum, is a ranking Senator after being an Ex-Reps and has been in the Senate since 2015. His re-election in the just concluded election makes him a third-term Senator,” the APC Youth Leader said.

“At the Senate, Barau was appointed the Vice Chairman Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and subsequently became the Chairman of the Committee. He was re-assigned as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund in 2016. Barau is a member of the Committee on Niger Delta, Industries, Land Transportation and Appropriations.”

