Why Bonke was left out of Ecuador clash – Peseiro

Coach Jose Peseiro has disclosed that midfielder Innocent Bonke was left out of the Super Eagles friendly against Ecuador in New Jersey, USA, due to injury.

The FC Lorient defensive midfielder started for the Eagles against Mexico at the weekend and it is believed he suffered the injury during the game in Texas.

He has been training apart from the full squad along with another injured player, Ola Aina, since that game.

The match against Ecuador will be played late tonight in the USA, which will be early morning Friday in Nigeria.

