Why Buhari deserves 2nd term- Masari

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s visionary leadership as exemplified by the well-thought policies and empowerments of his administration are enough for him to be re-elected.

The Governor, who assured Nigerians that the solid economic foundations laid by the Buhari administration were not only yielding fruits but would take the nation to next level, urged the electorate to ignore pretenders to the throne and vote overwhelmingly to return Buhari to power come 2019.

Speaking while receiving members of the Buhari/Masari Sahu Ya DaiDaita, a group led by the Senior Special Assistant for Special Services, Alhaji Haruna Musa, in his office, Masari described Buhari as a futuristic and visionary leader who means well for the country.

Governor Masari assured Nigerians that President Buhari had initiated various programmes and policies, which in no distant future, would take Nigeria to the next level.

He used the occasion to announce that more empowerment packages would be unfolded in the state to improve the wellbeing of the people and make them compete favourably with their peers in other states in different human endeavours.

Also, he assured members of the group that they had taken the right decision by opting to work towards the reelection of the President, adding that the country needs continuity to sustain the development strides so far made.

Earlier, the leader of the group said the movement was set up to assist in the reelection of Buhari noting that plan is in the pipeline to publish a book on the achievements of Governor Masari.

Also, a member of the group, Abubakar Mamman Gege, assured that members have pledged to contribute financially to produce the document

