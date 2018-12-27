Why Buhari won’t be president come May 29 –Galadima

Alhaji Buba Galadima, a former close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be voted out of power in February Presidential polls.

The Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council said based on poor performance and his admittance that the next government would sign into law the 2018 Electoral Act amendment, President Buhari has prophesied that he would not be sworn in come May 29, 2019.

The former CPC member and until recently a key member of the APC said this yesterday while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.

Galadima, who led the rAPC faction that later teamed up with the PDP, was optimistic that come May 29, President Buhari would have handed over to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The elder statesman, who had persistently called on President Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act even after the President declined assent, claimed that signing the amended Act into law would have guaranteed credible, free and fair elections in 2019.

“I quote the president he said he is leaving it to the next government, of course, God will answer his prayers because, by May 29, he will not be the president of Nigeria”, Galadima said.

He noted that both the President and the APC were afraid because the amended Act could stopped their rigging machine particularly as it would have ensured the use of card reader and other electronic logistics which could make rigging near-impossible.

He assured the people that when the PDP comes into power in May 29, it will be “the first duty of ‘President’ Atiku Abubakar to sign the electoral act”.

He said Atiku as a true democrat would hesitate to bring to life whatever would boost and strengthen democracy in Nigeria stressing that the Waziri Adamawa strongly believes in the rule of law.

Speaking on the recently peace accord signed by the parties, he dismissed it saying that it was premeditated on justice.

The spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, however, argued that “It doesn’t look like this government believes in the rule of law or justice”.

He said by not signing the electoral bill, the President is denying other candidates a level playing field, transparency and access to power.

“I don’t think that by this the President thinks that he could do justice to other people and that he is looking for peace,” Galadima said.