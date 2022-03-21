Nigerians are waiting for details on how the Central Bank of Nigeria would swing interest rates, among other things, as the 284th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins.

Mosope Arubayi, an economist at IC Group in Lagos stated that despite the less than Ideal economic growth the CBN is expected to leave rates unchanged.

He said, “Economic growth in Nigeria is still at suboptimal levels and the CBNis unlikely to buck their trend of undermining consumer-price pressures to achieve their growth objectives,” he added, “I see them staying pat on monetary policy tools.”

Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, stated that the CBN options were between holding and increasing the rates.

“I think the meeting will be a mixed grill. Inflation is not falling as has been trending in the past few months. The last NBS report showed Inflation trended slightly upwards so it needs to be tamed by either holding rates or increasing slightly to restrict credit,” he said.

On the other hand, Nwokoma said that the preponderance of uncertainties in the economy would need to make credit cheaper.

Akpan Ekpo, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, opined that the MPC should marginally increase the monetary policy rate.

“Honestly, it is difficult to predict what will be the outcome of the MPC because of the global environment.