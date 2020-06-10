Why Coronavirus cases ‘re on the rise in Ogun – Commissioner

The Ogun state government, Wednesday attributed the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state to the increased population sampling and testing capacity to 600 daily.

The state on Tuesday recorded 108 cases of COVID-19, the highest since the index case was recorded on February 27, 2020.

In the wake of the spike in positive cases of coronavirus, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, called on residents of the state to remain calm, assuring that there was no cause for alarm, as majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic.



The commissioner in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, emphasised the need for people to focus on the outcome of the cases, which had been favourable for the state adding that, more patients were being discharged, while only 13 fatalities, which was about 3% of the total confirmed cases recorded so far.



She called on residents to continue to act responsibly by observing all the necessary precautions such as physical distancing, use of nose masks, respiratory and personal hygiene.

“We are extremely fortunate with the outcomes of the cases so far. We have low mortality and many of the cases are asymptomatic. Also, we have discharged 202 patients as of today. That is close to half of the total confirmed cases so far.



“Our government is continuously learning more about the pattern of COVID-19 in our communities. This has informed our decision making in the process of defining our new norm, which explained why we have decentralized sample collection and integrated it into health facilities within communities, as well as commencing community-based management of COVID-19”, she stated.



The Commissioner said the state would continue to remain vigilant and monitor the emerging trend, while following best practices to execute appropriate measures to curb the pandemic.