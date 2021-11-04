Why Cross River should produce next president – APC group

The Cross River Youth Congress (CRYC), an All Progressives Congress (APC) pressure group, has aligned itself with the position of the Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) on power shift with a proviso that the state produces the occupant of that office in 2023.

The group, in a five paragraph communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Calabar, commended Arewa Mandate Initiative for supporting a power shift to the South, urging all lovers of equity, justice and fair play to support the initiative.

The youth congress, however, said power shift to the South would only achieve the intended purpose of strengthening the bonds of friendship and national unity if it is conceded to Cross River, which has the largest concentration of other Nigerians, particularly from the North, many of whom have lived all their lives in various communities in peace and

harmony with their hosts without issues.

In the document signed by its Coordinator, John Abang, Secretary, Beauty Ana and Public Relations Officer, Agboje Alada, the group said the people of Cross Rivers are the most friendly and accommodating to other Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, and for which reason, their state and communities are the most peaceful in the country.

The APC youth also cited instances of long standing inter-marriages between Cross Riverians and other ethnic groups from the North and South of the country as another example of the spirit of love and accommodation by the people of the state to all Nigerians.

According to the group, the average Cross River man sees Nigeria from the prism of a united and indivisible country, with a firm belief that its people are tied together by a common destiny.

According to them, the disturbing resurgence of ethnic nationalism by groups calling for separation in the country can only be carefully managed and resolved by zoning the presidency to Cross River, which is blessed with leaders that are gifted with leadership qualities and uncommon wisdom.

Among the names the youth group is putting forward as choices for the presidency in 2023 include the executive governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade, a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma Egba, a SAN former Senate Leader, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa, who they believe will make history as Nigeria’s first female president, if given the opportunity to serve.