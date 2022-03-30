Why cybercrimes surged globally – Pantami 

The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isah Pantami, has said that the wave of COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the adoption of ICT for almost everything all over the world has also increased the prevalence of cybercrimes across the globe.

Pantami stated this Wednesday in Abuja during a regional workshop on cybersecurity and digitalisation on the theme: Harnessing Cybersecurity Strategies for Accelerating Digitalisation in West Africa. The event took place at the premises of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Pantami said, “COVID -19 inspired a global adoption of digital platforms and this has led to an upsurge in cybercrimes around the world. The pace of innovation, the growing level of interconnectivity in the digital environment as well as our ‘new normal’ of high dependence on technologies have created a society that is exposed to security threats which are more numerous, highly networked, very adaptive and can be quite difficult to isolate and dealt with.”

He noted with dismay that cyber attacks are growing at a rapid rate with more malware being launched than ever before.

“The challenging damage of cyber attacks are not only increasing, but are unfortunately projected to cost the loss of approximately $5.2 trillion across the globe by 2023. This is over 35% of the GDP of China, 137% of the GDP of Germany or over 173% to GDP of the entire African continent. By all standards, this is a huge and expensive global threat,” he noted.

On his part, the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Abdurasheed Bawa, noted along the same line that with the advancement in digitisation across the globe comes with its challenges.

“This advancement though noteworthy is not without challenges. With the digitisation of processes come cyber security challenges as the system

faces high risk of data breaches, identity threat and online scams.

“In 2025, cybercrimes would cost the world $10 trillion which would make it the third largest economy after USA and China.”

He noted that many organisations are quick to embrace digital transformation without putting adequate cyber security policies in place.

The workshop which is in partnership with the Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL) had goodwill messages from the vice chancellor of NOUN, Prof Olufemi Peters, the minister of digital economy, Benin Republic, Madam Aurelie Soule, director general of NITDA, Professor Kashifu Inuwa and others.