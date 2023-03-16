Why Deltans should vote me  – PRP governorship candidate 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Delta state, Chief Immanuel Abel Edijala, has said that his government if elected would attract about one hundred large scale manufacturing companies to the state in the next four years.

In an interview, Chief Edijala said the companies once they come onboard, would take away about one million unemployed youths from the street.

He expressed optimism that PRP would form the next administration in the state, adding that Deltans must come out en mass to perform their civil responsibility.

Speaking on his Power Agenda for Delta, the PRP governorship candidate said ‘Power’ stands for Productivity, Order, Wealth creation, Education and Reengineering of critical infrastructure.

“I want to drive an efficient and productive economy capable of exporting world class finished goods and services. So my target is to attract 100 large scale manufacturing companies to the State in the next four years. This will take away one million people out of the job market and increase their earning capacities,” he said.

While speaking on the Okowa Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) eight years administration, Edijala said with the outcome of presidential election on the 25th February 2023, it clearly showed that the party has failed.

“My confidence is based on the fact that the average voter in Delta state is yearning for change. I want the masses to come out in their numbers like never before to vote for me and they will certainly reap the true dividends of democracy. I assure them it will not be business as usual as I will rebuild this trust once more in their government.

“The votes certainly will count so they should not be despondent in any way. The votes of Delta in the presidential contest was a reflection of the mood of Deltans, so I am positive that the people are going to be to be more encouraged to cause the upset come 18th of March,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

