‘Why diabetics die of Covid-19 more’

The Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) has lamented that people living with diabetes have died more as a result of Covid-19 outbreak in the country as they developed complications.

The association’s national secretary, Bernard Enyia, stated this Friday when he paid an advocacy visit to Sparkling FM Cross Rivers state.

According to him, over 20 members of the association in the state died during the Covid-19 lockdown as there was no access to essential medicines and services.

Bernard in a press release he issued to our correspondent Friday on the advocacy visit stated that the strike embarked upon by medical doctors in the state in the heat of Covid-19 aggravated their situation.

According to him, many members of the association broke down with severe complications and that numerous others have been earmarked for amputations of their limbs.

He decried a situation where the government and other well meaning individuals neglected people living with diabetes throughout the period of Covid-19 by non- provision of palliatives to them.

He appealed to the management of the radio station to support the association in terms of mass publicity, development of diabetes promos, jingles and podcasts with a view to sensitising government on the need to come up with programs to assist the patients.

The association also conferred the award of ‘Diabetes Ambassador’ on the general manager, Sparkling FM 92.3, Mr. Effiong Nyong, during the visit.