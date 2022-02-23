Why Eagles need Lookman against Ghana – Amuneke

Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman is a great addition to the national team ahead of next month’s World Cup playoffs against Ghana and will help the team secure the necessary qualification ticket needed.

FIFA have cleared Lookman to change his international allegiance to Nigeria after he has represented England at various age-grade teams.

Amuneke said Lookman, who won the 2017 U17 World Cup with England, will add value to the Super Eagles.

“He is a great addition to the team, a player who is ready to give his best anytime he is called upon,” Amuneke remarked.

“Playing regularly for Leicester City shows he has come of age and ready for the big occasion.

“That explains why we need him in our fold.

“I am happy he has agreed to join.”