Why Ebonyi is experiencing harmonious labour, inter-party relations – Umahi’s aide

The Special Assistant (SA) to governor David Umahi on Inter-Party and Labour Relations, Mrs Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, has said she used dialogue and all-inclusiveness in bringing the present harmony and cohesion witnessed in the Ebonyi labour force and inter-relationship among political parties.

Adibe-Nwafor who also holds the portfolio of the SA on King David Gifted Children Academy, disclosed this in an interview on the occasion of her one year of assumption of office as an aide to the Ebonyi ‘pragmatic’ governor.

She said upon assuming office on July 10, 2019, she swung into action by firstly convening an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting of all labour unions in the state, including the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“We dialogued on all major issues, anxieties and prospects of the unions and amicably chatted a positive way forward.

“We dialogued on issues concerning the new minimum wage, transportation challenges, better channels of communication with the government, promotion, pensions and issues of gratuities among others.

“The positive path we chatted was communicated to the state governor who in his ebullient disposition, wasted no time in addressing them, resulting in the harmony presently being experienced between government and workers; all in the state’s interest.

Adibe-Nwafor who is the immediate past state Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said the governor firstly approved and commenced the payment of the new minimum wage from the first week of January, 2020.

“He therefore became the first governor in the south east geo-political zone of the country to pay the new wage to workers which workers in the state have appreciated in various fora.

“The governor in tackling the transportation challenges of workers as raised by the labour leaders through my office, immediately reintroduced the Ebonyi State Workers-Assisted Transport scheme.

“The re-introduction of the scheme was quite unique following the addition of over thirty electric-powered tricycles purchased by the governor, to supplement the existing ‘Macapolo’ buses earlier procured by the state government for the workers.

“The injection of the tricycles into the scheme has put the state on the map as the first state in the country to introduce ‘fuel-less’ automobiles into the public transport sector.

She noted that to foster good relationship among political parties in the state, she used her office to initiate and maintain sustainable goodwill and favourable disposition among various political parties for the desired, mutual understanding among them and the state government.

“We therefore ensured the maintenance of existing peace among political parties, election differences notwithstanding, as this came through deliberate and planned efforts.

“Under my watch, IPAC conducted in late 2019, a peaceful election adjudged free and fair by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), IPAC national delegates, security agencies, observers among other stakeholders.

“We also initiated and organized training for artisans which most political parties members tremendously benefitted early this year, to acquaint them with requisite skills for the untapped opportunities which abound in their chosen careers.

Adibe-Nwafor thanked governor Umahi for giving her the opportunity of serving the state in various capacities and pledged to redouble her efforts in using these offices to promote the administration and enhance the lives of the people.

“I also thank the wife of the governor Chief Mrs Rachel Umahi, the deputy governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, principal officers of the government, members of the state executive council among others for their support and encouragement,” she added.