Why Ekiti can’t pay N30, 000 minimum wage – Fayemi

The Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the federal government needs to address the current revenue allocation formula, to enable state governments pay the new minimum wage being requested by workers.

Fayemi spoke when he received the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, who paid him a courtesy visit in his

office, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that Ekiti, which received one of the lowest allocations in the country, would require extra N2 billion monthly to be able to pay.

He however suggested a collective approach by labour leadership, the government and the general public.

The NLC President, who met with the governor together with some national and Ekiti state labour union leaders, had solicited the

cooperation of all governors in the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage.

He said that all states should be able to afford it. Wabba also lauded Fayemi for his administration’s demonstrated love for the workers’

welfare. He commended him on the recent release of N200 million for teachers’ car and housing loans as well as the abolishing of

development levies in public primary and secondary schools in the state, among others.

He urged the state governments to block all forms of leakages that may bar them from paying workers what is due to them.

Wabba expressed optimism that government would take all necessary steps at ensuring that the new minimum wage is paid.

(NAN)