Why Ekiti residents should vote Buhari – DG

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Bisi Egbeyemi, has called on the citizens of the state to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee a better future for the state.

Egbeyemi said the APC-led federal government was executing key projects in the state that will benefit the people. He spoke at a meeting with party supporters in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the federal government was carrying out a rail line project to connect Ekiti with Osun state and assured the people of more capital projects and empowerment programmes that would change their lives if Buhari is re-elected in 2019.

He also said Governor Kayode Fayemi was instrumental to the inclusion of Ekiti in the rail project, as it would boost the state’s economy when completed.

The deputy governor also urged the people of the state to vote for all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections to help the party implement its manifesto for the benefit of the masses.

