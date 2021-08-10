Why electricity problem in Nigeria persists – Ex-NEPA engineer

A former engineer with the defunct National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA), Basorun Babatunde Odetola, Tuesday, identified reasons why electricity problem is still persisting across the country despite being handled by the private sector.

Odetola, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the electricity body was not sold to the right investor by the federal government.

The ex-NEPA official spoke with newsmen in Oye-Ekiti saying that he noted that the current handler of the electricity body appeared ready to fund the project. He called on the federal government to look for the right investor that would improve the power sector.

He said Nigerians are not comfortable with the services of some of the electricity supplying companies as complaints were being made on daily basis.

On the political situation in Nigeria, the APC stalwart who hails from Osi-Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state, calling for understanding of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government as he is trying all he could to better the lots of the citizens.

Odetola, who said come 2023 general elections, that the ruling APC would still be in the saddle as electorates would not do otherwise than keeping the party in power based on its outstanding performance.

The APC chieftain posited that though government could not satisfy all the yearnings and aspirations of the people and it would no doubt try and plead for patience.

Meanwhile, another chieftain of the APC and gubernatorial hopeful on the party platform in Ekiti state, Otunba Ademola Popoola said in an interview with journalists in Oye-Ekiti, that his party would spring more surprises come 2022 governorship polls.

Otunba Popoola urged party members to work assiduously towards achieving success in the coming elections saying he would on his part make contribution towards the party growth and development in the state.

He therefore called on the people of the state not to repent in their determination to continue having APC on board in the governance of Ekiti state.