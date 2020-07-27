Why FG extended lockdown by one week – PTF



The forthcoming Eid El-Kabir celebration which coincides with the expiration of the current phase two of eased lockdown makes it imperative for extension from July 29, 2020 to August 6, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 Mr Boss Mustapha at the daily briefing of the team in Abuja on Monday.



“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced. The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process.

“It has also been considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincides with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July, 2020 till Thursday 6th August, 2020. It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines till that date,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians, especially the muslim faithful, to continue to observe all measures during the Eid El-Kabir celebration.



“We note with delight, the increasing number of States that have shelved activities during the Eid-el-kabir and we still urge others yet to do so, to follow suit. WHO has also issued Safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 and I urge us all to access and disseminate.

“Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at Area Mosques under prescribed protocols,” he said.



The SGF said the continuous evaluation of COVID-19 developments and the level of compliance nationwide revealed that “majority of Nigerians irrespective of status, creed and level of education continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.”

He said COVID-19 remains very virulent and dangerous.



“WHO statistics show that on 24th July, 2020 the world recorded 284,000 confirmed cases and 9,750 deaths. Both were records in terms of the spike in daily numbers and they represent a red flag to all nations,” he said.