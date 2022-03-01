Why FG should release N850bn to FERMA – Sen Bassey

The chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency

(FERMA), Gershom Bassey, has urged the federal government to release

N850 billion owed the agency to help it discharge its duties to

Nigerian people.

He said this was necessary because the increase in airfares would

increase the pressure on the neglected and dilapidated Nigerian roads

thereby worsening the bad state of the roads.

In a statement made available to our reporter in Calabar,Tuesday,

Bassey, who is the Cross River National Assembly Caucus chairman, said

he had already moved a motion on the floor of the Senate to ensure

that the federal government do the needful considering state of roads

in the country.

He said the debt owed FERMA has hampered the effective discharge of

FERMA’s primary responsibility of road maintenance and rehabilitation,

especially in the face of the astronomical increase in airfares.

“The sum of about N850 billion that is to accrue to FERMA by virtue of

the 5% user charge on pump price of petrol, diesel and international

vehicle transit charges provided for in Section 14 of FERMA

(Amendment) Act No.18 of 2007 is still being owed FERMA by the federal

government,” he stated.

Bassey, who represents Cross River South in the Red Chamber, said the

senate should, as a matter of urgency, declare a State of Emergency on

the nation’s federal roads.

He added that, “FERMA had a budgetary approval of just 20% of the

funds the agency requires for the rehabilitation of about 35,000km of

federal roads in 2022.”

He expressed concern that local airfares in Nigeria have risen by 63

per cent in response to a spike in the price of aviation fuel and

attendant cost of operation and noted, “the rise in airfare has pegged

the minimum Economy Class ticket at around N80,000 for travelers

buying a one-hour, one-way economy tickets.”