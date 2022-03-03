Why FG will extradite Abba Kyari to US – AGF

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Thursday filed an eighth-count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and six others for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, which the agency lodged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, are four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

In the charges filed through a team of lawyers led by NDLEA Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, the agency specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

It equally alleged that Kyari and his men, currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

The duo of Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.

Extradition proceeding

The NDLEA entered the charges against them barely 24 hours after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, okayed the extradition request by the Unted States of America, for Kyari who hitherto headed the Police IRT.

T, to be extradited to the United States of America to face trial over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent deal with an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Husspuppi.

Kyari was declared wanted in the U.S.A to face trial for alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft alongside an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Husspuppi.

A grand jury had April 29, 2021, filed an indictment against Kyari with the approval of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Extradition application

Malami, had in the extradition application before the court, claimed that no charge was pending against DCP Kyari in Nigeria.

In a statement Thursday by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said: “As you are aware, extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components. The components are usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

“Submission of request from the concerned party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice received the extradition request in respect of the officer in question.

“After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice processed the application and forwarded same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.”