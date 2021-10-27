Why FIFA must prioritise players welfare – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr wants the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to prioritise players’ welfare as the footballers already have a long list of tournaments they participate in, including the Africa Cup of Nations.



He made this known on the backdrop of the need for the World Cup to be organised every two years by some countries in the world.



The FIFA World Cup is currently played every four years, with the next edition slated for Qatar next year. Russia hosted the 21st edition of the tournament in 2018, with France emerging as champions.



In an interview with Sued Deutsche, the German tactician said that the players welfare should be the major priority of the football body and not the financial gains.



“You can’t just look for TV money,” Rohr added. “You really have to pay attention to the health of the players.



“For example, we now have the Africa Cup in January, which can take six weeks. And hopefully, we will have the World Cup in November.



“There is hardly any space left to play other games,” the 68-year-old concluded.

