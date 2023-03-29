‘Why FIFA stripped Indonesia as host of 2023 U-20 World Cup’

World football governing body FIFA has stripped Indonesia as the host of the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

FIFA made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will feature at this year’s World Cup after picking one of the four tickets at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

Other African countries that will feature at the tournament are Senegal, Tunisia and Gambia.

The decision to remove Indonesia as the host is not unconnected to the country’s football federation (PSSI) announcing it had cancelled the draw for the U-20 Workd Cup because the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel’s team.

