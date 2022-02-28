Why good parenting, morality and critical reasoning are vital

To promote the rule of law, decency, and development are enshrined, certain things must be put in place. These include good parenting, observance of moral values and critical reasoning for man to know good from bad and to shun evil, hence agents of socialisation need to work harmoniously to impact positively on society.

An educationist, Mr. Chukwuanugo Ibeto, lamented that moral decadence had reached a frightened level in the country, saying its effects could be seen in every facet of life. He added that the menace can be traced to the collapse of the agents of socialisation, starting with the family, before looking at the others.”To curb moral decadence in society, parents need to return to good and Godly parenting. They should transfer the good ideals that were handed over to them by their forebears to their children while religious institutions should go back to the old ways of teaching and preaching morals while educational institutions should go back to the basics of teaching morals that would have positive impact on society”, he said. Also, Dr. Segun Ayedun, Director, Postgraduate Diploma in Education Programme, Piajett College of Education, Abeokuta, Ogun State said moral decadence had led to gross reduction of moral and ancestral values in society, adding that parents have roles to play in curbing the menace. He charged the government to clamp down on social media vices in the country and called on the National Film and Video Censors Board to effectively discharge its duties, stressing that the way we behave as human beings would tell on society either positively or negatively.

Furthermore, some women activists have called for increased awareness and sensitisation to bring to the barest minimum, if not totally eliminate violence against women and the girl-child in Nigeria while reflecting on this year’s International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women, saying all hands must be on deck to reverse the trend, adding that violence against women remained violence against society. According to Prof. Helen Bodunde, President, Education Gender Youth and Family Network, there was the need for agents of socialisation, such as religious institutions, the government and the community to come together and fight against violence, stressing that peace comes from home. “I believe, as a people, that the colour for this year is a ‘Ray of Hope’ and that the future is bright, as we know that all forms of violence against women will be reduced to the barest minimum”, she said. Also, Prof. Comfort Onifade, President, Nigeria Association of University Women and Founder, Initiative for Peace and Comfort, said there were different forms of violence against women.

She added that there was the need to educate both the male and female child for them to respect themselves. Similarly, Mrs. Oviutu Adeleke of JESA Future Foundation, identified unemployment, high level of poverty and culture as some of the factors responsible for violence against women in the country. On the importance of critical thinking, notablephilosophers in Nigeria have advised the people to continue to appreciate and encourage the teaching and learning of philosophy, saying this would make the citizens have analytical and critical minds. According to Prof. Onyekwere Nwaorgu, philosophy is the peak of human intellectual cultivation and the most-practical of all disciplines, adding that it is the discipline that can be applied in every facets of human life. “It is, perhaps, the most-practical of all the disciplines because whatever we do in life has a philosophical aspect”, he said.

Another philosopher, Dr. Emmanuel Akintona, said people needed good orientation of what philosophy was all about, stressing that the laboratory of philosophy was the human mind and “If you are able to capture the human mind, you resolve every problem about humans”. He noted that philosophy was about asking questions and giving attention to details, adding that philosophy provides the best alternatives to solving human problems. Dr. Akintona emphasised that philosophy interrogates and sees the best way that every problem gets its solution and how conflicts could be properly resolved. Dr. Mary Okolo equally described philosophy as a discipline that keeps responding to issues in life, adding that Nigerians should keep trusting philosophy and philosophers. “Philosophy is the basics of everything and with critical thinking, you should be able to solve life problems”, she stated.

In conclusion, there should be concerted efforts to promote good parenting, observance of moral values and critical reasoning for man to know good from bad and to shun evil, hence agents of socialisation need to work harmoniously to impact positively on society. Religious institutions should go back to the old ways of teaching and preaching morals while educational institutions should revisit the basics of teaching morals that would have positive effects. Not only that, moral rejuvenation should be embraced to restore ancestral values. There is need for increased awareness and sensitisation to eliminate or bring to the barest minimum, violence against women and the girl-child while the growing level of unemployment, high level of poverty and cultural deficit should be addressed without further delay in the country.