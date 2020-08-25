Why good people are afraid of politics

Why are good people afraid of politics? This is a question I have been pondering upon for quite a long time. Although the answer to the question may not be as difficult as I thought, there’s need for a far-reaching understanding of the concept of politics itself in general.

Politics is a good and interesting business to venture into for a better living in society. Without politics, one may find it very difficult to run even the affairs of his family. It’s part and parcel of our lives and livelihoods. In fact we cannot do without politics. Therefore, we should embrace it in good faith and with good intentions.

Politics is not itself bad, it is the people in the business that make it look so. But instead of getting into it and get it sanitized, we castigate and develop hatred against it. Political apathy is one of the root causes of Nigerian’s problem. We like good leaders but we hate politics. The question is how can you have a good leader without been in politics? There’s no way. So, politics is like a way through which leaders emerge.

Good people are afraid of politics not because they cannot do it but because the circle is populated by rogues and demons. More than 70 percent of people in politics are bad and doing it with ill-intentions. Imagine an antelope in a forest dominated by lions. Can it survive?

No. The forest can be even called ‘evil forest’. But imagine a situation in which all the lions are sent away and the forest got dominated by antelopes. I’m very sure the place will be very peaceful. This is exactly what is happening in Nigeria’s political arena. It’s completely dominated by the wrong people; people who are in desperate need of money for luxurious life.

But if good people should troop into the system, the bad ones will take to their heels and look for something else. So, the good people among us should populate our political sphere. Go into politics, sanitize it and make it attractive to every good person and a prison to every bad one.

I’m pretty sure we have plenty of good people in this country, but they fold their hands on one side looking at how things are jumbled up by the day; talking, crying and dying in silence. The good people in government are very few. We need more good people. Please, it’s a call from a concerned citizen.

Bello Ibrahim Gangare

[email protected]