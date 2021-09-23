Why Gov. Buni bagged Leadership award



Quality leadership means achieving the highest levels of excellence in all areas of organisational operations and performance. It is well noted that the use of quality award programmes has helped businesses and other organisations improve their ability to compete and fulfill their corporate mission.

Intellectuals believe that an award ceremony makes people feel that their work is valued. It is the testimony of approval and gratitude for each person’s good job, and it makes people aware that good work will be rewarded. It shows others, such as the general public and other staff members, that you’re aware of outstanding accomplishments.

Let me stress the fact that one of the best qualities of a politician is honesty, God-fearing and loving. A faithful and effective politician is trustworthy and reliable. He must capture the essence of truth, display sincerity, candour and practice what he preaches. He makes decisions and accepts responsibility for his actions and his words.

The same is true in his dealing with his people. He makes promises and keeps those promises, somebody that people can rely on. Loving people with all his heart, might, mind, soul and striving to help them is a true mark of a responsible politician. And, of course, the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, is not lagging behind on these qualities.

And that is why I’m not surprised as he was still awarded as “National Politician of the Year 2020” by the Leadership Newspapers.Let me insist that Mai Mala Buni is someone that is an expert when it comes to conflict resolution. We cannot deny the fact that since assumption of office as the Caretaker National Chairman of the APC he has successfully managed crises and also silenced its members from making critics.

Recall that it was just last year (2020), Gov. Buni was appointed as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and he promised to carry all tendencies along in order to restore peace to the party. This was after reminding journalists that he was being a two-time national secretary of the party, and he knows the party very well and assured every APC member that they’ll do justice to everyone because he has a capable team.

He said: “I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member”.

Believe me, Buni’s uniqueness in conflict resolution has turned Yobe state into a one-party system and ended the internal crisis in his party, It’s obvious that anybody who will eschew bitterness and rumour-mongering will definitely succeed in running the affairs of his administration and there’s no doubt he is unique in negotiation, mediation, mediation-arbitration, diplomacy and creative peacebuilder.

I also believe that if he will be given an opportunity as a Nigerian leader he will definitely address and manage the lingering Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, rampant kidnappings, ethno-religious crises and create employment opportunities, youth empowerment, tackle corruption and many more in the country as people of Yobe dtate witness since he assumed office.

The fake politicians whom I consider as money mongers will after taking the oath of office with the holy books, use their power as an end in itself, rather than for the public good, making them indifferent to the progress of their citizens after making fake promises to their electorate.

As for me, Gov. Mai Mala Buni is a national politician for over two decades not only for 2020 or 2021 but beyond as awarded by Blueprint and Leadership Newspapers.

May Allah SWT continue to guide and safeguard you throughout your political career. Once again, congratulations your excellency.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani[email protected]