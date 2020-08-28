Why govs should take RMAFC’s concerns on IGRs seriously

…7 states broke in 2019 – Report

First, it was the Consumer Price Index report, and it was quickly followed by the labour force and Q2 2020 GDP reports. And to crown it, the Annual States Viability Index report has brought to the fore the need to pay more attention to what states are doing to show up their revenues; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

When the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, Nigerians knew things were not looking good. This was quickly followed by the labour force report and then the Q2 2020 GDP report.

As Nigerians were settling down to digest the import of all the reports, the Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) was presented to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by the Editor-in-Chief of the Economic Confidential, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib. The ASVI is produced by the Economic Confidential, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited.

Prior to presentation of the report, there had been reactions over the reports released by the statistics bureau. Many analysts expressed concerns over the report which pointed to the fact that the country’s economy was not looking good. For some, the reports only reflected the reality on ground, while for others, it was an opportunity for the government to begin to think out the box instead of continuously relying on its major source of revenue – crude oil.

NBS Q2 20202 reports

On Monday, when the NBS released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, financial analysts were overly not surprised by the numbers considering the effect of Covid-19 on economies globally. The statistics agency’s report stated that the GDP decreased by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2020, ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

According to the report, the decline was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activities during the quarter, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic. The domestic efforts ranged from initial restrictions of human and vehicular movement implemented in only a few states to a nationwide curfew, bans on domestic and international travel, closure of schools and markets etc., affecting both local and international trade.

When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth rate indicates a drop of -8.22 per cent points, and a fall of -7.97 percentage points when compared to the first quarter of 2020 (1.87%). Consequently, for the first half of 2020, real GDP declined by -2.18 per cent year on year, compared with 2.11 per cent recorded in the first half of 2019. Quarter on quarter, real GDP decreased by -5.04 per cent. Furthermore, only 13 activities recorded positive real growth compared to 30 in the preceding quarter.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N34, 023,197.60 million in nominal terms, or 2.8 per cent lower than the second quarter of 2019 which recorded an aggregate of N35, 001,877.95 million. Overall, the nominal growth rate was -16.81 per cent points lower than recorded in the second quarter of 2019, and -14.81 per cent points lower than recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

In Real growth in the oil sector was -6.63 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020 indicating a decrease of -13.80 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Growth decreased by -11.69 per cent points when compared to Q1 2020 which recorded 5.06 per cent. Quarter-on-Quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -10.82 per cent in Q2 2020. The oil sector contributed 8.93 per cent to total real GDP in Q2 2020, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 and the preceding quarter, where it contributed 8.98 per cent and 9.50 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, non-oil sector declined by -6.05 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2 2020). It was the first decline in real non-oil GDP growth rate since Q3 2017. The recorded growth rate was -7.70 percentage points lower compared to the rate recorded during the same quarter of 2019, and -7.60 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2020. In real terms, the Non-Oil sector accounted for 91.07 per cent of aggregate GDP in the second quarter of 2020, slightly higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2019 (91.02%) as well as the first quarter of 2020 (90.50%).

ASVI

The ASVI report corroborates an easier report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) which disclosed that states in Nigeria are in financial distress. According to the report which analysed payout to the states by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for the year 2019, many states will not be able to survive without FAAC allocation.

The index carefully and painstakingly computed proved that without the monthly disbursement from the FAAC, many states remain unviable, and cannot survive without the federally collected revenue, mostly from the oil sector. The IGR are generated by states through Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The IGR of the 36 states of the federation totalled N1.3 trillion in 2019 as compared to N1.1 trillion in 2018, an increase of about N200 billion. The report indicated that the IGR of Lagos state of N398 billion is higher than that of 20 other States put together whose IGRs are extremely low and poor compared to their allocations from the Federation Account.

Comfortable states

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja which is not a state, but the nation’s capital, generated N74 billion IGR against N30 billion from the Federation Account in the same period.

Lagos state remains steadfast in its number one position in IGR with a total revenue generation of N398 billion compared to FAA of N270 billion which translate to 147 per cent in the twelve months of 2019. It is followed by Ogun state which generated IGR of N70.92 billion compared to FAA of N92 billion representing 77 per cent; Rivers with N140 billion compared to FAA of N219 billion representing 64 per cent and Kwara state with a low receipt from the Federation Account has maintained its impressive IGR by generating N30 billion compared to FAA of N80 billion representing 38 per cent.

Others with impressive IGRs include Kaduna with IGR of N44 billion compared to FAA of N129 billion representing 35 per cent; Enugu generated N31 billion compared to FAA of N103 billion representing 29 per cent; Ondo with IGR of N30 billion compared to FAA of N103 billion representing 29 per cent; Edo with IGR of N29 billion compared to FAA of N108 billion representing 27 per cent; Anambra with IGR of N26 billion compared to FAA of N98bn representing 27 per cent, while Cross River state earned N22 billion IGR against FAA of N99 billion, representing 25 per cent.

The report further showed that 10 states with impressive IGRs generated N894 billion in total, while the remaining 26 states merely generated a total of N440 billion in 2019. The report provides an amazing discovery, as most states have improved their IGR compared to previous years. In 2019 only seven states generated less than 10 per cent IGRs compared to 17 states in 2018.

Struggling states

There are seven states that may not survive without the Federation Account due to their extremely poor internal revenue generation of less than 10 per cent compared to their federal allocations. Top on the Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, generated the poorest and lowest IGR compared to its federal allocation in 2019. It realised a meagre N8bn compared to a total of N136 billion ‘free money’ received from the Federation Account Allocation (FAA) in 2019 representing six per cent. It is followed by Kebbi with IGR of N7.3 billion compared to FAA of N100 billion representing seven per cent; Borno N8 billion compared to FAA of N121 billion, representing seven per cent and Taraba with IGR of N6.5 billion compared to N86 billion of FAA, representing eight per cent.

Others include Bayelsa, the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan, with IGR of N16 billion compared to N176 billion of FAA representing nine per cent; Yobe with IGR of N8.4 billion compared to N88 billion of FAA representing nine per cent and Gombe with IGR of N6.8 billion compared to N75 billion of FAA representing 75 per cent within the period under review.

The ASVI further showed that only three states in the entire North have IGR above 20 per cent in comparison to their respective allocations from the Federation Account. They are Kwara, Kaduna and Kano States in that order.

Meanwhile, ten states in the South recorded over 20 per cent IGR in 2019. They are Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Enugu, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River and Delta states. Only Bayelsa is a state with the poorest Internally Generated Revenue of less than 10 per cent compared to their FAA in the South in 2019. The other poorest IGR states are in North East Yobe, Gombe, Borno and Taraba state and two states from North West, namely Katsina and Kebbi.

Experts’ views

A professor of the Capital Market and Finance at the Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, told Blueprint Weekend that the negative growth in real GDP in Q2 2020 was expected. According to him, it is in line with global expectations as we have seen similar trends recently in countries like UK and Japan.

He said: “I am also not surprised about the huge size of the contraction put at 6.10 per cent. As a matter of fact, because it is based on year-on-year, when one considers the 2.12 per cent positive real GDP growth this same period last year, the decline in GDP comes to as high as 8.22 per cent.

“It is easy to see why this happened. The negative impact of COVID’19 on health which resulted in lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, the collapse in crude oil price and reduction in output in compliance with OPEC + agreement, the illiquidity in the forex market and the lingering insecurity in the country which affected agriculture output are to blame.

“This explains why the agriculture sector managed to eke out a growth rate of 1.58 per cent, and manufacturing, trade and so many other sectors recorded negative growth. The lockdown and movement restrictions really affected the accommodation and food services sector which declined by as much as 40 per cent.

“I think this is going to be the worst this year. A negative real GDP growth is also most likely to be recorded in Q3 2020, but the size will be smaller as the economy gets restarted and crude oil price gradually picks up. To ensure, the impacts of these economic headwinds are moderated, it is important to increase the size of the various interventions by the government and the CBN and ensure they are well targeted and implemented.”

Analysts have over the years drawn the attention of fiscal and monetary to the fact that the economy was heading for a hard time. However, due to the country’s falling revenue occasioned by oil market vulnerabilities on one hand and the OPEC production cut, has left authorities with less to spend. And it was again not a surprised when the Economic Confidential released its ASVI which revealed that seven states are insolvent as their Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) in 2019 were far below 10 per cent of their receipts from the Federation Account Allocations (FAA) in the same year.

Reacting to the report, the chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, said the report showed a need for concerted efforts by state governments to boost their IGRs. Mbam said FAAC allocation has been overstressed by over-dependence of states and local government.

“The annual ASVI report apart from providing a good source of information to the general public also has been identified as a source of information that would drive RMAFC on its mandate to encourage states of the federation to improve their Internally Generated Revenue,” he said.

Speaking with this reporter, a procurement expert, Charles Edo, said unless they up their IGRs collection, they will continue to be over-dependence on allocation from the federal government. “Low internally generated revenue in most states is as a result of over dependence on the federation account. Governors should be creative by designing economic blueprint that can galvanise the private sector to productivity and thereby boosting the IGR,” he said.

On the ASVI report, Uwaleke noted that states’ inability explore new sources of generating revenue “coupled with inability of state governments to attract foreign investors as disclosed in the capital importation reports of the National Bureau of Statistics is a stumbling block.”

Going forward

One thing is obvious, and analysts are of the view that it was about time states woke up from their slumber. According to Mr. Edo, it is about time states were allowed to control their resources and pay royalties to the federal government.

“To a large extent, federal government exclusive right to mineral is a contributory factor. Imagine a situation whereby federal government still control and regulates the solid mineral sector. Federal government should have no business with solid mineral. States should be encouraged to set up mining companies to take charge of their solid mineral and pay royalty to the federal government – likewise, the oil and gas sector. With the maturity of our democracy, the principle of resource control should be on the front burner. States can remedy the situation by looking inward and stop over dependence on monies that comes from the federation account.”

According to Uwaleke, “To boost IGR, state governments should create an environment conducive for economic activities such that taxes can be generated on the income from such activities.

“This includes partnering with the private sector to provide enabling infrastructure such as energy, roads and housing. It also includes investing in the agriculture value chain to boost exports.”

Mbam urged state governments to develop strategies to boost their internal revenues.

For the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiel, states have dependent so much on hand-outs from the Federation Account. He said looking inward remained a viable alternative to make the states viable in the face of the dwindling oil cash.

“I do not think states can’t be viable. They were self- sustaining in the days of regions. I don’t like states coming to Abuja with pan in hands. We have abandoned agriculture. Everybody is now depending on oil. States can be viable if they leverage on their advantage,” he said.

Whether governors will heed Emefiele’s wise counsel or continue to run to Abuja for FAAC allocation, only time will tell.