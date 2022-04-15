Why I am starting first sports university – Ned Nwoko

Internationally recognised business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, has said the creation of the first Sport University in West Africa, All Stars Sports University, Idumeje, Delta State, is a fulfilment of the desire to see Nigerua and by extension Africa trailblazing world sporting achievement.

Nwoko, in a press statement in Abuja, said: “The project has not only been in the pipeline since 2017 but has been a burning desire and one of the Bills I proposed while in the House of Representatives, which has finally seen the light of the day.

“However, there is misconception that sports hamper a child’s dedication towards academics. While other higher institutions do sports as leisure, the All Stars Sports University will take sports in the academic world as a lifestyle to build careers that will enable individuals to make their mark and edge their exploits in accounts of history.

“The university is modelled to pursue the advancement of learning in specialised areas of sports development including management as well as to conduct specialised professional coaching courses, and research to advance various breakthroughs in sports.”

Nwoko decried unfounded tales to discredit the good work by some online media suggesting that the university is an Islamic centre in disguise.

He noted that, “Due to its geographical location and cultural reservations, coupled with the malicious propaganda of the erroneous and misleading tale, tension was generated and the attention of different investigative entities and panels of inquiry at various levels, including the Nigeria Police Force was attracted.

“The various report and inquiries after the investigation had one basic fact in common; that the university was constructed for the purpose it was labelled, a sports university and nothing more.

“I, therefore, call on all and sundry to eschew paddling malicious tales and support my vision in rewriting the sporting narrative of our country.”

The business mogul disclosed that, “The University is taking off with a secondary school section to scout athletic talents from infancy to proactively improve the number of athletes who finish their education with credentials/training for both sports and non-sports careers to nurture growth and transition.

“Above all, the university will be a source of employment for thousands of residents of the host community and beyond.”