Why I chose FCT as my base – Abuja-based MC

Aweda Folorunso Kazeem popularly known as MC Funsure is an Abuja-based professional events host and Master of Ceremony (MC). In an interview with TOPE SUNDAY, he talks about his foray into the entertainment world.

How did you arrive at your stage name?

When I decided to go professional in 2020, I knew it was important I picked a name that would carry the essence of my craft, because I wanted to be known as the king of fun. A few names came to my mind, but I had to pray over them. In the process, ‘Funsure’, which is an adaptation of my name Funsho, was the answer I got. When I mentioned it to my wife, she said she had the same name on her mind. Then I shared it with my first mentor, MC Frank, and he said it was good. That was how the name came about.

At what point did you discover that you have the talent?

I will say it was from my childhood. I have always had a knack for speaking in front of people without any fear. As a child, I was always the first to open Bible verses and read them aloud in the church. Also, then in school, I was also one of the best social students, always the lead speaker for any topic during the school’s literary and debating activities. I also participated in several inter-school social activities and won laurels. All these prepared me for what I am doing today.

When did you decided to go fully into entertainment?

The gift of entertaining people with words and my wits is what I had always had. Before I became a professional MC, I had the opportunity of being given the duty of hosting birthdays, picnics, church love feasts, and departmental social events by friends and acquaintances. However, it wasn’t until 2020 that I decided to take it to the next level professionally.

Most entertainers are running to Lagos, which is regarded as the hub for the industry. Why is Abuja your choice?

Lagos is indeed the entertainment hub for industry; however, the services of a good master of the ceremony are in regular demand across every state. As long as people are getting married, celebrating their birthdays, and having corporate events, MCs will always be in higher demand in that location. Also, location is not a barrier when an MC has a reputation for being professional. I have hosted events in Lagos, Plateau, Imo, Enugu, Kaduna, Ibadan, Osun, Kwara, Ogun, etc, and some virtual events for guests in the UK, Canada, Tanzania, and China. Where an MC is based isn’t an issue at all, because clients who recognize the importance of having a great MC at the event will always bring the MC to the location of their event. Like an Abuja-based MC, I have had the opportunity to anchor for high-profile Nigerians and corporate organizations. At one of my events, former President Goodluck Jonathan was in attendance. Also, the former Senate deputy president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Hon. Shina Peller and a host of others had previously attended some of the events that I anchored. So, location does not serve as a barrier for me.

What would you say have been your high and low moments as an MC/ comedian?

I will say, the services of an MC are based on trust and reputation, people will only patronise you based on your track records. When I started, I didn’t have any records of the events I had done before (because it wasn’t a career path, as at them for me), so when I tell people I am an MC, they ask for evidence of my previous jobs and I didn’t have any, so, landing my first event was a challenge, but, then a couple in my church trusted me with their wedding, and another couple saw me at that wedding and booked me for the next month for their wedding too, and the rest, as they say, is history. Nowadays, people who visit my Instagram page, always end up booking my service, because they know I will bring thefunsureexperience to bear.

What stands MC Funsure out?

When I decided to go professional. I wanted to be different. I didn’t want to be ‘another MC’; so, I told myself, I will sell ‘Unforgettable Fun Experiences’. I have continued to grow around that core purpose. Every event I have the privilege to anchor/host I make sure I serve #thefunsureexperience to my clients and their guests and gradually, the FUNSURE gospel is spreading, because more clients are booking my services. So, I am not just an MC, I am an experienced person.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

