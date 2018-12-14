Why I clinched gold medal 19th NSF – Boluwatife

Nigerian fastest woman at the 19th National Sports Festival, Margaret Bukola Boluwatife of Ondo state has stated that her determination to do better than her tepid performances in previous rounds inspired her to win the final.

Bukola, who ran a blistering 11:45secs to win the final ahead of Peace Uko of Akwa Ibom state (11:52secs) and Joy Gabriel Udoh of Delta state (11:53secs), said her desire to give a good account of herself at the Festival won her the race.

“I didn’t do well in my previous races, I didn’t do well in heats and semi final. So, I was determined to give good account of myself in the final. My desire to give my very best and forget about the poor performances helped me to win the gold and I’m very happy,” she said.

The 100m men race was won by Usheoritse Itsekiri of Rivers state in 10:27secs. Oghoghene Egwero of Delta state ran 10.32secs to win silver beating Enoch Adegoke of Rivers state who also ran 10.32secs on split timing to place third.

In the shot put women event, Eucharia Ogbukwo of Delta state threw a distance of 15.42m to win gold medal, Uju Analiefo of Gombe state threw 14.59m to win silver medal, as Leticia Chime of Rivers state threw 14.41m to win the bronze medal

