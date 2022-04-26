Why I couldn’t join Barcelona – Spanish striker

Spanish striker reveals what stopped him from signing for Barcelona in January

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata has revealed that he did come close to signing for Barcelona in January, but a detailed talk with Massimiliano Allegri forced him to change his mind.

Morata, currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, was a subject of interest for Barcelona and even came close to donning the royal blue of Blaugrana. Allegri’s interventions and eventual reluctance, however, forced Barça to look for alternatives instead.

This is when Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead, and credit to the Gabon forward, despite all the difficulties he faced at Arsenal, the move has worked wonders for everyone involved.

However, the story could have been entirely different if not for Allegri’s intervention in Barcelona’s pursuit.

“I could have signed for Barcelona in January,” Morata told betastic.com.

“I am not a striker who plays physically: I need space to run. But he told me that another striker was going to come, and that I was going to play second from behind, and they closed all the doors,” he added.

The Spanish striker has time and again admitted that he wishes to stay in Turin, but he understands that does not really depend on what he thinks.

“I want to stay, but the future does not depend on me,” the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man was quoted as saying by Football Italia in March. “Next year, if it is not possible to continue here, I will still be the first Bianconeri fan.”

As reported by several media outlets, Juventus are not willing to pay the quoted €35 million fee after already paying €20 million for him during the loan transfer. The team from Turin will ask Atletico to lower the demand, and if not, they will have no problem in losing the forward.

As things stand, though, he continues to play an important role for Juventus, and only time will tell where he ends up next.

