Why I don’t believe in love, Burna Boy breaks silence

April 15, 2022 Rosemary Moribirin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Burna Boy poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Popular music star, Burna Boy has explained the reason why he doesn’t believe any girl genuinely loves him.

While eulogizing his grandmother, in a post shared on his Twitter account, Thursday, the singer described her love as the only genuine love.

He said, “My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s love.” he wrote.

“Just in Amsterdam doing soundcheck and all I can think of is ‘I need my grandma everywhere I go’.

“But that woman cannot understand/handle fans screaming and touching me, or seeing me stressed without crying so hard out of genuine fear and love.”