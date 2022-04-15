Why I don’t believe in love, Burna Boy breaks silence

Popular music star, Burna Boy has explained the reason why he doesn’t believe any girl genuinely loves him.

While eulogizing his grandmother, in a post shared on his Twitter account, Thursday, the singer described her love as the only genuine love.

He said, “My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s love.” he wrote.

“Just in Amsterdam doing soundcheck and all I can think of is ‘I need my grandma everywhere I go’.

“But that woman cannot understand/handle fans screaming and touching me, or seeing me stressed without crying so hard out of genuine fear and love.”