Why I dumped APC, joined PDP – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Monday, said he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to help build a party that is based on fairness, justice and equity. He urged the people to support him in building a solid platform that will not only control Edo but also setting the pace. Obaseki stated this during an event where one of the party’s governorship aspirants, Gideon Ikhile, stepped down for him. The PDP primaries is billed for Tuesday, July 25, 2020 and governor Obaseki has indicated interest to seek the party’s ticket for a second term in office. The governor who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) described his former party as lawless and impunity. According to him, “I left the APC because of the way they were operating.

They came up with impunity, lawlessness and lack of orientation which is now in their DNA arrangements. “I will play the role Gideon has played today by stepping down and handing his structure to me. This will ensure unity in the party and extend the umbrella so that it will contain many more people.” Earlier, Ikhine urged his supporters to queue behind the governor during the primary election.