Why I embarked on cross-constituency projects in Abia – Uzor Kalu

Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu has said he embarked on cross-constituency projects in order to deepen development in the entire Abia state as well as help his staff, who are not from his own senatorial district.

He added that his staff from Isiala Ngwa North and South in Abia Central senatorial district and Aba in Abia South zone found it difficult to have access to water bore hole and passable roads, and thus decided to intervene in order to alleviate their problems because they are still Abians, irrespective of senatorial district of origin.

The Senate Chief Whip disclosed this at his Igbere country home during a get together party organised for the members of OUK Movement and Reality Organisation across the 17 local government areas of Abia state.

He added that he knows his onion as a senator little wonder he attracted projects across his senatorial district, adding that he has done well as a senator.

Senator Orji called on Igbo to support President Muhammad Buhari in his avowed determination to take Nigeria to the next level, noting that the president means well for Ndigbo in particular and Nigerians.

He maintained that Buhari is spending huge sums to build the Second Niger Bridge and might surprise the Igbo if they believe and trust him, adding that he is the only president that has implemented 2021 budget hundred percent unlike what obtained in the past.

Related

No tags for this post.