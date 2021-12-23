Why I ended my marriage with Ooni of Ife – Olori Naomi

The three-year marriage between Queen Silekunola Naomi and the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi has come to an abrupt end, with the estranged Olori stating in her Instagram post, Thursday: “Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection.”

Announcing the separation, the Queen set the records straight about her separation to avoid any misconceptions, saying her decision to move on has nothing to do with the Ooni marrying another queen.

She stated that she was indeed the only wife of the Ooni throughout their marriage even though there were side attractions, which “was never an issue.”

“I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife” as she described herself as the Queen of the people and mother of her son.

Naomi further alleged the hypocrisy of the monarch, stating that Ooni’s public perception is different from his true character.

Her post reads: “I bless the Lord Almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3 years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

“Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

”I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

Naomi and the Ooni tied the knots in 2018 after Olori Wuraola left the Ooni in 2017.

In reaction to the Instagram post by the former Olori in which she announced her divorce from the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi, the palace faulted the claim saying “it is not true.”

Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, was quoted as saying, “This is not the first time such rumours had been peddled. There was a time it was reported that she left the palace and the next thing, she gave birth. So, the story is not true and it should not be taken seriously.”