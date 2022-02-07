Why I failed to visit Benue during herdsmen attack – Atiku







Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he could not visit Benue state during the herdsmen attack because he was abroad for further studies.



He said as the Zege Mule u Tiv (Umbrella of Tiv People) he would not have purposely abandoned them during their trying time.



Speaking at the Benue Government House, Makurdi, when he visited the state in continuation of his consultation, the former vice president dismissed insinuations that he was silent during the crisis.



He said he had issued a number of press statements while overseas condemning the invasion.



The former vice president commended party leaders in the state for their support for Governor Ortom, which he described as astute politician.



While donating the sum of N50 million for the upkeep of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, he said he had issues with the way the entire Fulani race was profiled in the course of the crisis as violent people but admitted that he had reconciled with Governor Ortom for the clarifications he had given.



Earlier, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, had told Atiku former that people of the state were not happy with him for abandoning them during their trying times.

Governor Ortom was emphatic that as the holder of one of the highest chieftaincy titles in the Tiv Area Traditional Council, the ‘Zege Mule U Tiv,’ meaning the big shelter of the Tiv nation, the people were not happy that the presidential aspirant didn’t visit the state or send relief materials when it came under siege by the Fulani militia herdsmen.

“Your visit to Benue as the ‘Zege Mule U Tiv’ is long overdue. But it is better late than never. You are in your home and we are happy to receive you. But let me say here that our people were not happy that you didn’t visit when terrorist Fulani groups were attacking and killing the people in Benue,” Governor Ortom stated.



He lamented that terrorist Fulani groups from foreign countries including, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, were still terrorising the state and country without the federal government coming hard on them.



Speaking on the state of the nation, the governor decried that the “barefooted

incapability of the All Progressives Congress -led administration at the centre has led Nigeria to where it is.



He expressed confidence that for him, the success of the PDP at the 2023 elections remains critical above his personal interest, adding that what the party needs now is to remain united in order to reclaim and salvage the country.