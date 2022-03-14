Why I grabbed digital camera, took snapshot of Napali fans – Osimhen

Super Eagles hitman Victor Osimhen has explained that grabbed a digital camera to take a photograph throughout his Napoli 2-1 win at Verona in a Serie A recreation on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker scored each targets for Napoli as they recorded an away win which retains them in second place and nonetheless within the chase for the Scudetto with 9 video games to go.

Victor Osimhen headed dwelling the primary purpose within the 14th minute of the sport following good work from Matteo Politano.

He accomplished his brace within the 71st minute after wonderful work from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Victor Osimhen ran in the direction of the away followers to rejoice his second purpose, and Koulibaly handed him a digital camera from the staff’s photographer to take an image.

And the Nigerian has defined the explanation behind his motion.

“I {photograph}? The followers deserved a snapshot,” mentioned Osimhen as quoted by corrieredellosport.

“Koulibaly gave me the digital camera and I took a photograph of the followers as a result of they have been distinctive once more at present and it was not taken with no consideration after the final defeat.”

Victor Osimhen’s celebration was a repeat of what Kalidou Koulibaly did throughout Napoli’s win in opposition to Juventus final September.

The Ivorian grabbed the digital camera and did the identical factor.

“I noticed the followers up there and wished to maintain the second in {a photograph}, it was too stunning!” he instructed DAZN.

“This victory is for them as a result of we missed them for over a 12 months and to see them again within the stands makes us so blissful.

“We knew that each groups have been lacking necessary gamers, and it’s a pity we conceded that purpose, however we had the correct maturity to react and alter issues.”

Victor Osimhen has now scored a complete of 9 league targets for Napoli in Serie A this season.