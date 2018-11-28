Why I ignored Buhari’s allegation that I diverted project money –Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday in an interactive section with journalists in Kano dismissed recent allegation levelled against him by President Muhammadu Buhari in France as nothing but a deliberate attempt to run down his person and character. He said people drew his attention to Buhari’s outburst in France and he quickly obtained the video and monitored the reports in the social and conventional media before he decided to ignore the president. According to him, it is embarrassing for a president of a respected country like Nigeria to make such comment outside the country when he had ample opportunity to take action in the country. He said: ‘Since I started working in 1975 with WRECA, Kano, up to the time when I left office as governor in 2015, I can always account for my activities. When I became governor in 1999 and lost to Shekarau in 2003, Shekarau investigated me and issued all manners of papers against me. But in 2011 when I returned as governor, all security agencies looked at the Shekarau report and gave me the green light to contest. ‘’In 2015, I handed over to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje whom I considered a friend, a loyalist and a member of our Kwankwasiyya family. He changed when he was sworn in. In fact, he was the first person to accuse me of diverting project money to finance my 2015 presidential elections. ‘’But God who is watching our actions today know how the governor virtually terminated all laudable projects we started in Kano. If one comes to Kano today, you will see beautiful flyovers, beautiful one story classrooms, buses for Girl Child Education, North West University, University of Science and Technology Wudil, Governors and First Ladies Colleges and thousands of other projects which I started and completed in Kano. How can one then accuse me of diverting project money? ‘’Thank God in France, Buhari also spoke about Ganduje’s bribery scandal, where the governor was clearly seen stuffing dollars in his “babanriga”. This is very shameful to Kano people. The governor would have resigned immediately and handover to his deputy, but he decided to go to court. But this will not stop Kano people from voting him out in 2019.’’

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.