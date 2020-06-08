Why I joined ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest – Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua has defended the wording of a speech he gave at a Black Lives Matter march at the weekend.

Joshua took to social media to suggest that footage of his speech had been edited out of context. The first line of his tweet ended in an expletive: “If you think I’m a racist —.

“If you watch the whole video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community, ideas of us personally investing seven figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African/Caribbean community.

“Shops aren’t the issue here.

“Before you talk [negatively] you better boycott racism.

“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion marched in his hometown on Saturday.

He wore a knee brace and had a crutch supporting an injury but has insisted that it won’t affect him long-term.

Joshua said during his speech at the Black Lives Matter protest: “We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being – based on what? Only their skin colour.

“We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations – just like today, so well done Watford.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.”

Joshua went on to say: “The virus has been declared a pandemic. This is out of control. And I’m not talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m talking about is called racism.

“We stand united against a virus which has been instrumental in taking lives of the young, old, rich, poor; a virus which is unapologetic and spreads across all sectors.”