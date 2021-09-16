Why I joined Enyimba – Finidi George

New Enyimba coach, Finidi George has revealed that he’s ready to restore the team back to winning ways.

The former Super Eagles star, who was part of the team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, stated this in his first official interview on Wednesday.

He said: “I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me. I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me.

“On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy, but I’m here to work and make the team win.”



Finidi is replacing coach Fatai Osho who led the Aba Elephants to a second-place finish in the recently concluded 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League.