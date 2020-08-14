Why I joined ZLP – Ondo deputy gov

The Ondo state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has said he joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as a dependable platform to rescue the state from a lacklustre, nepotistic and selfish leadership in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election.

Ajayi, who was a founding member of the PDP had dumped the party few months to the 2016 governorship election and joined to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), however, he returned to the PDP on June 21, 2020, and contested in the governorship primary but lost to Eyitayo Jegede before pitching his tent with the ZLP.

The deputy governor while addressing members of his new party at his official defection in Akure said said he joined the ZLP as a result of the call on him by majority of the good people of Ondo state to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership which has eluded over the years.

“We have come to win; we have come to restore the good governance. We own this state together…It is obvious that the affirmation of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the candidate of the APC coupled with the seeming failure of the PDP to produce a dependable and formidable alternative has dampened the democratic enthusiasm and morale of the people.

“To stir hope and re-channel the energy of the progressive electorates I am teaming-up with members of the ZLP, a chunk of most of the other members and my teeming allies from the PDP and APC.

“Today, I formally join the ZLP to achieve the noble cause of giving Ondo state a new direction and purposeful leadership. I call on all my teeming supporters, friends, followers and the admirers of good governance to show commitment and dedication by mobilising and campaigning for the ZLP in their various wards across the state.”

Earlier, the ZLP Chairman, Joseph Akinlaja, said the party was the third force that would win the governorship election but pleaded with supporters of the party, especially the youths, to shun thuggery and violence.