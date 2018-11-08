Why I killed, had sexual intercourse with my mom’s corpse – Suspect

Operatives of Edo state police command has arrested 18-year-old boy, Akpobome Samuel, for allegedly killing his mother and afterwards had sexual intercourse with the corpse.

It was gathered that the teenager was arrested after his grandmother caught him in the act and raised alarm.

The suspect was said to have committed the crime at Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.

The Commissioner of police, Johnson Kokumo paraded the suspect alongside 84 other suspects before journalists yesterday for crimes ranging from cultism, kidnapping, rape and armed robbery.

The murder suspect confessed to the crime in an interview with newsmen, adding that he acted on the instructions of a native doctor whom he approached to make him wealthy.

He said: “The native doctor told me to kill my mother and sleep with her corpse. But he did not tell me the number of days to sleep with her.

“He (native doctor) told me to keep her dead body inside the room for two days but I was caught by my grandmother.

“I only slept with the corpse once. And when I opened the door, my grandmother sighted the corpse inside the room and raised the alarm that drew the attention of the public.

“My mother did not offend me. I killed her because of money”, he said.

