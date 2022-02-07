Why I left APC for PDP – Tambuwal

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said Monday said bad governance in the area of security, healthcare, education and people oriented system during Buhari’s leadership are main rational behind his decision to quit APC and join PDP.

Governor Tambuwal stated this at a consultative visit to members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Zamfara state, held at Rtd. Gen. Aliyu Muhammad Gusau resident in Gusau.

He said time has come for Nigeria to have leaders with positive mission to move the country to greater heights.

“Insecurity, poor education system, poor health care, bad governance and disunity are among my reasons I left APC under Buhari’s leadership and joined PDP,” he said.

He said if PDP takes over power in the country come 2023, Nigeria will regain its lost glory from the hands of APC led administration.

He also commiserated with communities of Tsafe and Bungudu over the recent bandit’s attacks which led to the loss of about 30 innocent lives in Zamfara state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, promised to support Governor Tambuwal to attain his presidential ticket come 2023 under the platform of PDP.