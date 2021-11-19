Why I like acting as comedian in Hausa movies, by Ali Art Work

27-year-old Ali Mohammed Idris aka Art Work tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this interview that he developed interest in editing and graphic art when he was still in primary school and when he gained admission into Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education Kano, but had to drop out because of financial challenges. According to him, he continued with his graphic work at the Unguwa Uku area of Kano metropolis until he met one Sunusi Jita who later introduced him to the famous Hausa singer, Ali Jita.

The art work

I continued with my graphic designs practice until one day when somebody took me away to another studio to learn editing, but by then I was already being referred to as Ali Art Work. I spent about five years in the new studio learning editing while I was also teaching others graphic designs of music albums and CDs.

Kannywood

In Kannywood, I admire two actors and actresses – the late Rabilu Musa Ibro, Ahmad S. Nuhu and Abida Mohammed and Fati Mohammed. I prefer to be a comedian to entertain my fans because these days most of the things happening in Kannywood are not in conformity with Hausa culture and tradition as they are purely out to make money.

At 27 years of age you are supposed to be in the university; why did you join Kannywood instead of pursuing further education?

Let me tell you a bit about myself; I was born in 1992 in Kano state at Unguwa Uku area and my parents are still alive. After my primary and secondary education, I got admission in to Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, but could not finish the course because of financial problems. But I am now making arrangements to go back to school and further my education because education is the key to success in life. That is why I will continue to support Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; he did a lot to educate the children of the poor.

Tell us more about your challenges so far

All along I have interest in graphic design and editing; this is what I was doing before one Sunusi Jita took me to Ali Jita’s studio on Zoo Road, Kano and introduced me to him. I then continued working in the studio designing CDs and albums until one day somebody took me to another studio to learn editing and continue with my graphic designing. I spent five years there; some of the films I participated in editing or which I edited were Ga Duhu Ga Haske; Jamila Da Jamilu; I also edited one of the most successful Hausa films of recent Gwaska that featured Adamu A. Zango, Hadiza Gabon and the rest.

I even won an award of best editor in 2016. I also won an award as best comedian in 2017. So, basically I am now rising to be a real star. Any time I post my film or graphic work on Instagram, I will receive thousands of followers and comments. I have many fans all over the country.

Are you married?

At 27 years of age I am just starting my life, but I am into a relationship with a lady based in Maiduguri. We met through my editing activities. A lot of ladies have been showing interest in me, but the truth is that I don’t deceive people; I want to be a decent ambassador of Kannywood. In fact, apart from the lady in Maiduguri I don’t have even a girlfriend. My ambition is to be successful in my career. I want to be a first class director so that I can produce good films or direct good films to change lot of things in our society.

Most people these days join the industry purely to make money or to associate with beautiful ladies. You see, some of the dances and songs our actors and actresses do these days do not portray the Hausa culture, so I decided to be a comedian.

Do you like politics?

Yes, but not to seek an elective office. I like politics because of one person, and he is Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Before Kwankwaso became the governor of Kano state, western education was not really popular even though former Governor Abubakar Rimi Also did his best. Senator Kwankwaso completely changed the thinking of an ordinary Kano man, but before him all a Kano man was after is the business of buying and selling. But even business can only be run successfully with education. That was why Kwankwaso established two universities in Kano – Northwest University and University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Who are the actors and actresses you admire most in Kannywood?

Wow, the truth is that you can never have the likes of Abida Mohammed, Fati Mohammed, and the late Rabilu Musa and Ahmad S. Nuhu. Itis difficult to fill the vacuum they have left behind. Fati Mohammed after her second marriage crashed, she left acting; Abida Mohammed got married and when her husband died she refused to come back to acting. As for Rabilu Musa, he too is late now and Ahmad S. Nuhu too died some years back in a car accident while on their way to Maiduguri. His wife Hafsat Shehu who was an actress refused to comeback to acting when her husband Ahmad S. Nuhu died. So, I can hardly forget the acting skills of these actors and actresses. What we see these days are people who are in Kannywood to make money or to spoil the industry.

I can also stand for Ali Nuhu who has been in the industry for years, but has maintained a decent image for himself and his family. Then, of course, there is Adam A. Zango who has developed the industry in Kaduna and made many actors and actresses successful through his efforts.