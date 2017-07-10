Why I refused to resign over my CCT travails – Saraki

We know how much we fought for this government to come into place and they are just fighting God

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab Ilorin

Basking in the euphoria of his recent triumph at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has revealed that he refused to resign his position during his asset declaration trials because of his belief that God would vindicate him. Saraki, disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara state at the weekend while addressing his supporters at his Ilofa GRA country home, Ilorin. “When they asked me to resign, I said, why? We know how much we fought for this government to come into place and they are just fighting God; they are envious of what God is doing”. Th e Senate President also hinted on roles individuals and groups, including the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim SuluGambari and clerics, played during his trial at the tribunal. ]

“We thank God today because when the entire travails started it was from this same place that we gathered and said we would come back on a day like this to do exactly what we are doing now. “I want to thank the Emir of Ilorin for staying very fi rm with us. He did it to the extent that even his colleagues across the country knew and at a point he said we would not beg again; that we would resort to prayers because we were innocent. You know he too has legal background, so he said we would focus on God. “For you women, I can’t thank you enough. When the matter started you were all confused and you did all within your power and means to help us. You did everything out of love, not out of politics. Earlier, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ishola BalogunFulani, had described the appeal

by the federal government as another level of witch-hunting the Senate President, arguing that “if the federal government knew what was best option available to it, such step would have been avoided”.