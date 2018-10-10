Why I resigned as NUJ chairman in FCT – Abechi

In a letter of resignation dated October 8, 2018, and addressed to the National President of the union, Abechi, who fecilitated with the newly elected President, explained that his tenure as NUJ FCT chairman has ended on the 3rd of October, 2018.

“I write to extend my goodwill to you over your recent election as President of the union and to inform you that I have resigned from office as Council Chairman with effect from today, October 8, 2018.

“Sir, this is to enable me pursue other endeavours as the tenure of my executive had ended on the 3rd of October 2018.”

In an acceptance letter dated same day and signed by the Union’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, the national body asked Abechi’s deputy to constitute an electoral committee to organise fresh council election.