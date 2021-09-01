Why I sacked Agric, Power ministers – Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday sacked Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammed Sabo Nanono and the Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman.



The President said this at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



“I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation. Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours,” he said.

He said substantive nominations would be made to fill the consequential vacancies for Kano and Taraba states in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

The President also announced a minor reshuffle in the cabinet which he formed on August 21, 2019.

Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State for Works and Housing would now be the Minister of Power.

The President said the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“On Wednesday 21st of August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meetings was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements,” he said.