Why I sacked Nanono, Mamman as ministers – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday sacked Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his power counterpart, Engr. Sale Mamman.

The president announced this at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

He said the decision was to reinvigorate the cabinet in a manner that would deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

Announcing the ministers’ sack at the FEC meeting, President Buhari said: “I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation. Today effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours.”

He said substantive nominations would be made to fill the consequential vacancies for Kano and Taraba states in accordance with the constitutional requirements.

Consequent upon this, the president announced a minor reshuffle in the cabinet which he formed August 21, 2019.

Under the new arrangement, Minister of Environment Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar was redeployed to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, while the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar D. Aliyu, an engineer by training, takes over as power minister.

President Buhari said the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“On Wednesday, 21st of August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements,” he said.

CNPP reacts



Commending the ministers’ sack in a statement Wednesday in Abuja, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) urged Buhari to futehr overhaul he cabinet.



In the statement by CNPP Secretary General Willy Ezugwu, the coalition of political parties asked the president to “hasten action in overhauling his cabinet as there are many underperforming ministers as well as heads of agencies and parastatals still in government.”



The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, further said, “like we have constantly advised Mr. President to replace some non-performing members of his cabinet, we also urge Mr. President to replace some of his advisers.



“For us, the President’s information managers, including the Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed and the presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, who have done their best should immediately take a bow and go home.



“The CNPP believes that there could still be areas the President can salvage in terms of performance by his administration if his cabinet is urgently rejigged to place square poles in square holes.”



“And, beyond redeployment of some already spent ministers, the CNPP urges President Buhari to shop for young technocrats and more innovative citizens, even outside his party, for appointment to ensure that he succeeds in the remaining less than two years of his tenure”, the CNPP counselled.

PDP kicks

But the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the sack of the ministers as ploy by the president to cover his failure in office.

In a statement Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said: “Our party is also investigating the real reason behind their sack given Mr. President’s public approach to fighting corruption by “easing out” the culprits.”

It said: “The manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of President Buhari’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.

“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview,” Ologbondiyan said.