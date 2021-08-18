Why I settled for Roma – Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma, departing Chelsea, both clubs have confirmed.

The Serie A club completed the signing of the 23-year-old, fending off competition from Atalanta, West Ham and Arsenal.

Abraham leaves Chelsea, the club where he has been at since Under-8’s level.

The move sees the striker join up with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in Rome ahead of the new Serie A season.

Abraham, meanwhile, has put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract with the club that runs until 30 June 2026.

He will wear the No. 9 shirt.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Abraham becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Rui Patricio, Eldor Shomurodov and Matias Vina.

