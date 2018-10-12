Why I stepped down for Ortom – Iorapuu

Makurdi A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded governorship primaries in Benue state, Prof.

Tor Iorapuu said he stepped down for Governor Samuel Ortom in the interest of the state.

Iorapuu also said it became necessary for him to speak out considering that he was bombarded with calls and text messages registering mixed feelings over his withdrawal, including allegations of betrayal.

He stated that the decision he took was in the best interest of the state and that of the party to win the governorship and presidential elections in 2019.

Iorapuu in a statement he issued which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi said : “I wish to thank the entire citizens of Benue state, those within and in the Diaspora for the support (as PDP governorship aspirant).

You were my energy, inspiration and hope.

“I have continued to receive calls and text messages regarding my actions to withdraw from the race in support of the incumbent, Governor Samuel Ortom.

Some have expressed disappointment and betrayal.

Some have expressed appreciation, respect and encouragement.

I recognize the opinion and feelings of all.

“However, may I appeal to all my supporters across the state, especially the younger generation that believe in me to remain calm.” He explained that the decision to withdraw was a difficult one, but that it became necessary for the interest of Benue state, and the party, following appeals from party stakeholders.

