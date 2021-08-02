Why I stopped managing Nigerian players – Monimichelle

Foremost infrastructural developer Ebi Egbe has revealed that Nigerian players are full of deceit, and it’s difficult to manage them.

Egbe, who is popularly known as Monimichelle revealed this while speaking on virtual personality interview segment of the FCT Football Update platform on Sunday.

Monimichelle said he had to abandon players manager’s business to managing grasses.

“Managing grasses are drawn out of passion, and we also draw our inspiration from the good commendation we receive from the main actors on pitch, which is always a thing of Joy. But, managing Nigeria players, they are very difficult. They hardly tell you the truth. They will have about five international passports, they hardly tell you their true age. Moreover, after you have nurtured them from childhood to stardom, they will turn their backs at you. They hardly tell you the truth,” he said.

He said his good job continues to speak for him.

According to him, “I don’t lobby for jobs, but the good ones we have done, speak for us.”

He rated the Enyimba International stadium as one of the best, and the biggest in the world.

